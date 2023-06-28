Man critically injured after shooting near food truck in Berclair area

Memphis Police said they detained one person on scene, and are still investigating the shooting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital after suffering serious injuries from a shooting near a food truck in Memphis' Berclair neighborhood Wednesday, Memphis Police said.

According to MPD, at 6:02 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting call in the 4900 block of Old Summer Road.

One man was found and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Officers have another man detained, MPD said. The investigation is ongoing.