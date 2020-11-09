Man dead after being hit by MATA bus in Downtown Memphis

It is our understanding that an accident occurred involving a pedestrian and a MATA bus at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at A.W. Willis and North Main Streets. The Memphis Police Department is actively investigating and additional information will be provided at an appropriate time. We are referring all calls and inquiries to the Memphis Police Department because they are the investigating agency for this incident. MATA is fully cooperating with this investigation.