Man dead after being hit by MATA bus in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — UPDATED 9/11/2020 - Based on a statement Local 24 News has received from the Memphis Area Transit Authority, the pedestrian was hit by a MATA bus Thursday night at A.W. Willis and North Main.
From Memphis Area Transit Authority:
It is our understanding that an accident occurred involving a pedestrian and a MATA bus at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at A.W. Willis and North Main Streets. The Memphis Police Department is actively investigating and additional information will be provided at an appropriate time. We are referring all calls and inquiries to the Memphis Police Department because they are the investigating agency for this incident. MATA is fully cooperating with this investigation.
--------------------
A man died Thursday night after being hit by a car at A.W. Willis and North Main in Downtown Memphis.
The man was taken to Regional One Hospital where he died.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 901-528-CASH.