Memphis Police said the suspect was driving a black Infiniti with a drive-out tag, and anyone with information about the incident should call CrimeStoppers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after getting hit by a vehicle near Prospect Park.

Memphis Police posted information about the incident around midnight Wednesday, stating that the pedestrian crash occurred at Elvis Presley Boulevard and Norris Road.

They said a black Infiniti with a drive-out tag struck a man and drove away from the scene. The man died due to his injuries.

Anyone with information related to the incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).