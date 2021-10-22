Man dead after 'domestic violence situation' at Pepper Tree Apartments

Investigators said a woman was detained in the case, but no charges have been filed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a man is dead and a woman was detained after a domestic violence situation earlier this week.

Saturday, October 16, 2021, just after midnight, officers were called to a ‘wounding’ call in the 4300 block of Graceland Drive at the Pepper Tree Apartments. They found one man dead. A woman was detained.

Investigators did not say how the man died, but said it stemmed from domestic violence.

Charges have not been filed in the case. The identities of those involved were not released.