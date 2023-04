Memphis Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and another in police custody after a shooting late Wednesday night in Frayser, Memphis Police said.

At 11:16 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Northgate Street. One man was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

Another man was detained on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.