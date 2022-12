The person responsible for the crash stayed on the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died after he was hit by a car Tuesday night in southeast Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said officers arrived at the deadly crash at Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive just after 7 p.m.

The man died on the scene.

According to police, the person responsible for the crash stayed on the scene. No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.