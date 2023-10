Memphis Police said the deadly shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting near the Memphis International Airport Monday evening, Memphis Police said.

According to MPD, officers responded to the shooting at the 5200 block of Sunray Drive near East Holmes Road Monday at 6:10 p.m.

A man was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information was given.