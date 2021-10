The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said a 53-year-old man was taken to a Germantown hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man has died after a 2-car crash Friday evening in Shelby County.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 9:15 p.m. at Mayfield Road North and Forest Hill Irene Road in southeast Shelby County.

The man's identity has not been released.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate what led up to the crash.