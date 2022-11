Memphis Police said the suspect fled the scene possibly in a white Kia Soul.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting near a North Memphis apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:52 pm, Memphis Police officers responded to the 1500 Block of North Merton Street, near the Goodwill Village Apartments, regarding a shooting.

Officers located one male victim with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD said no one is in custody.