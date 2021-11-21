Man dead after shooting in Orange Mound

Police said officers were sent to the 1100 block of Bradley Street just before 2 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Orange Mound.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were sent to the 1100 block of Bradley Street just before 2 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect left the shooting in a black sedan.

At this time, it is unclear what led up to the shooting.

If you have any tips that can help police investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This story will be updated as more details are released.