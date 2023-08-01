MPD releases photos of suspects involved in southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Thursday, the Memphis Police Department released photos of the suspects who shot and killed a man in Parkway Village.
At around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, officers responded to a shooting on the 4600 block of Cottonwood Road, according to MPD.
According to police, surveillance video showed three to four suspects drive up to a man at a gas station. After a brief encounter, the man ran away, and the suspects got out of the car, chased him and shot him. The suspects then got back in the car, a gray Hyundai SUV, and drove away.
When police arrived, they found the man dead with a gunshot wound, according to MPD.
Police said they are still investigating this incident.
If you have any additional information about this incident, you can call 901-528-CASH with tips.