MPD releases photos of suspects involved in southeast Memphis shooting

After police responded to a shooting in Parkway Village, they found a man dead on the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Thursday, the Memphis Police Department released photos of the suspects who shot and killed a man in Parkway Village.

At around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, officers responded to a shooting on the 4600 block of Cottonwood Road, according to MPD.

According to police, surveillance video showed three to four suspects drive up to a man at a gas station. After a brief encounter, the man ran away, and the suspects got out of the car, chased him and shot him. The suspects then got back in the car, a gray Hyundai SUV, and drove away.

When police arrived, they found the man dead with a gunshot wound, according to MPD.

Police said they are still investigating this incident.

If you have any additional information about this incident, you can call 901-528-CASH with tips.