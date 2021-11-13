Man dead, suspect arrested after shooting at Millington restaurant

According to police, the suspected shooter returned about 20 minutes later after being removed from the restaurant.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A man has died and an arrest has been made after a shooting at a Millington restaurant.

According to a release from the Millington Police Department, it happened around 9 p.m. Friday at Margaritas on U.S. Highway 51.

Police said the shooting involved an irate customer who had been asked to leave earlier. Before the shooting, police said the victim intervened in a situation involving the shooter and helped management with getting him off the premises.

According to police, the suspected shooter returned about 20 minutes later after being removed from the restaurant.

Police said the suspect, Jutson McKnight, 30, of Memphis, began shooting at the victim, Timothy Carver, 55, a lifelong resident of the Millington area. Carver died at the scene.

McKnight was arrested Saturday morning after an all-night investigation and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

This is Millington's first homicide this year and the second in the past three years.