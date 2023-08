MPD said the shooting occurred around 5 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting occurred Wednesday morning in Whitehaven.

Officers said they responded to the shooting just after 5 a.m. at 3500 block of Popinjay.

A man was found dead at the scene. Another man was detained.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information related to this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.