MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in east Memphis.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 3600 block of Park Avenue just after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. They found a man shot and dead at the scene.

Investigators said one woman has been detained. They have not said what led to the shooting.