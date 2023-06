A 33-year-old man was found dead after a shooting in Northeast Memphis. A woman was detained by MPD.

At 2:13 a.m., police responded to a shooting at 1970 Olive Bark Drive near Sycamore View Road.

A 33-year-old man was found dead, and a woman was detained by police.

In a tweet, MPD said this is an ongoing investigation. ABC24 has reached out for more information on this scene.