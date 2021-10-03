Man dead, woman injured after early morning shooting near Rhodes College

If you have any information that can help police investigators, police ask that you call 901-528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed and a woman was injured after being shot early Sunday morning in a home invasion in Midtown Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department and Rhodes College.

According to police, it happened at 5:40 a.m. at 703 N. McLean Blvd. near Rhodes College.

Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer confirmed in a statement that Rhodes students were shot.

"I am deeply saddened and troubled by this morning's shooting in the death of one Rhodes student and the injury of another on McLean Blvd. in District 7," Sawyer said. "I pray for the complete recovery of the injured student. As a resident of this neighborhood, I share in the grief of my neighbors, constituents, and friends as well as sharing their concerns about individual safety. I extend my deepest condolences to the Rhodes College community as the students, faculty and families grapple with this senseless loss of life."

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to Regional One Health in non-critical condition.

The suspects are 3 to 4 Black men and one of them was armed with a gun, police said.

In a statement sent to faculty, staff, students and families Sunday afternoon, Rhodes College confirmed there is no threat to campus or other students. Counseling is available for any student who would like to gather by going to Barret 051 or by calling 901-843-3128. If students or faculty need further support, the college asks them to email Dean Jamia Stokes at stokesj@rhodes.edu.

Classes have also been canceled at the college on Monday, October 4, while making counseling available to students, according to a statement sent to parents and families of Rhodes students.

If you have any information that can help police investigators, police ask that you call 901-528-CASH.