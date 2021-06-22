x
Man dies after being shot & walking to Memphis fire station for help

Police said they determined the shooting happened in the 1600 block of National.
Credit: Destina - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday to the fire station in the 2200 block of Chelsea. Investigators said the victim walked into the station and said he had been shot. He was rushed to Regional One but did not survive.

Police said they determined the shooting happened in the 1600 block of National. They have not said what led to the shooting or released information on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

