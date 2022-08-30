Man disarmed, subdued by hotel guests after threatening to shoot up downtown Memphis hotel

According to Memphis Police, Damien Hood tried to pull a handgun out of his backpack in the lobby of the Crown Plaza Hotel when three guests intervened.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to jail on an aggravated assault charge early Monday morning after threatening to shoot up the Crown Plaza Hotel in downtown Memphis.

According to Memphis Police, Damien Hood was in the lobby of the hotel around 1 a.m. Monday morning when he was asked to leave by hotel staff but refused.

Two hotel guests intervened and tried to get Hood to leave, but said that Hood then used hand gestures and threatened to kill them all.

Hood then grabbed a backpack and was attempting to pull out a handgun but was stopped by the two guests, with help from a third guest.

Hood had a .40-caliber handgun inside the bag, and two of the guests disarmed him, causing minor injuries. He was then detained until police arrived.

When Hood was taken by police for questioning, officers said he was too intoxicated to be interviewed, and was taken to a medical facility for detox.