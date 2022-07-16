Man faces federal terrorism charges after planning to shoot Yo Gotti 'Birthday Bash' attendees

No shots were fired, but several weapons were confiscated from the suspect's apartment, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A man was charged with Commission of the Act of Terrorism in Memphis early Saturday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police say that officers responded to an armed mental consumer call near 3 a.m. in the 200 block of South Main Street.

According to police, 28-year-old Elijah Hyman appeared distraught due to a breakup between him and his girlfriend, who met officers at the scene.

Officers were advised that since Hyman and his girlfriend's relationship was coming to an end, he wanted to kill himself and "everyone he saw coming from an event being held at the FedEx Forum," according to MPD.

That event was Yo Gotti's "Birthday Bash," which was celebrating it's return as an annual event for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No shots were fired, but police said Hyman was bleeding from his right hand after being cut from a glass window inside of his apartment. After officers were told that Hyman had several weapons within his apartment, a search warrant was conducted, according to MPD.

Police said that several weapons were confiscated and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was contacted. Hyman was detained, placed in cuffs and taken for medical treatment and evaluation, according to MPD.