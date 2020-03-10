Man faces several charges after fiery car crash kills two people in Millington

20-year-old’s charges include two counts of vehicular homicide, DUI, and reckless driving

MILLINGTON, Tennessee — A 20-year-old Munford man faces several charges after two people were killed in a car crash.

According to the Millington Police Department, a two-car crash Thursday night at 9 at the intersection of Highway 51 and Wilkinsville Road killed a driver and passenger of one car that caught fire. Police say the driver of the other car, Ethan Wells, was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Wells, who is in the Millington jail, is charged with DUI, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care, leaving the scene of a crash, motor vehicle theft, and two counts of vehicular homicide.