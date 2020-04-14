Man faces two counts of First Degree Murder

Juwun Lake charged in the April 11 shooting deaths of two people in Ripley, Tennessee

RIPLEY, Tenn. — NEWS RELEASE FROM TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION:

RIPLEY – A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Ripley Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a Ripley man for First Degree Murder.

At the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, on Saturday, Agents joined the investigation into a double homicide in Ripley. Just before 10 p.m. that evening, officers with the Ripley Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Lockard Street and discovered two deceased individuals. The deceased individuals have been identified as Dietrich Rogers (DOB: 4/5/79) and Joshua Yancy (DOB: 10/31/89).

During the course of the investigation, Agents and investigators with the Ripley Police Department and Dyersburg Police Department developed information that identified Juwun Lake (DOB: 11/27/00) as the person responsible.

Today (Tuesday), he was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with two counts of First Degree Murder.