Man faces two counts of First Degree Murder

RIPLEY, Tenn. —
NEWS RELEASE FROM TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION:
RIPLEY – A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Ripley Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a Ripley man for First Degree Murder.
At the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, on Saturday, Agents joined the investigation into a double homicide in Ripley. Just before 10 p.m. that evening, officers with the Ripley Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Lockard Street and discovered two deceased individuals. The deceased individuals have been identified as Dietrich Rogers (DOB: 4/5/79) and Joshua Yancy (DOB: 10/31/89).
During the course of the investigation, Agents and investigators with the Ripley Police Department and Dyersburg Police Department developed information that identified Juwun Lake (DOB: 11/27/00) as the person responsible.
Today (Tuesday), he was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with two counts of First Degree Murder.
He remains jailed without bond in the Lauderdale County Jail as he awaits his first court appearance.