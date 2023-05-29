Man flags down police officers after being shot, MPD says

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a 30-year-old man was struck by a bullet while he was near Cherry and Winchester Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man flagged down police after being shot in East Memphis Sunday night, and now he is in critical condition.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a 30-year-old man was struck by a bullet while he was near Cherry and Winchester Rd. on Sunday, May 28.

The man was able to flag down MPD police officer's, gettign their attention around 6:20 p.m. He was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, MPD said.

MPD is asking anyone who has information about this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.