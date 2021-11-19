Arkansas man who fled from police is arrested after he made t-shirt mocking crime

Pottsville police are thanking Donald Cooper for helping solve a case where he evaded arrest after he made a t-shirt mocking the crime.

POTTSVILLE, Ark. — A man is in police custody after allegedly bragging about getting away with evading arrest— he even made a t-shirt showing a "flyer" from police asking for more information on solving the case he was involved in.

On Oct. 26, Pottsville police were able to recover a stolen motorcycle only after the armed suspect was able to run across Interstate 40 and into the woods, fleeing from police.

Donald Cooper was arrested on November 18 after reportedly running away from "another department," the Pottsville Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

"Sometimes it may be best to keep your accomplishments to yourself and not brag about them or even try to make your own merchandise about the incident," the department also said in the post.

**UPDATE** You may remember back on October 26th when we recovered a stolen motorcycle but the armed person that was... Posted by Pottsville Arkansas Police Department on Friday, November 19, 2021

In a photo attached to the post, there is a black t-shirt with an "UPDATE" that states that more information is needed on a "CRIMINAL MASTERMIND" along with a photo of the motorcycle Cooper reportedly stole the day he ran from police.