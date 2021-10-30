Deadly house fire under investigation in Memphis

During the search of the home, firefighters said they found an adult man's body in the front bedroom and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead after a house fire Thursday evening in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, firefighters responded to the house on Roland Street at 6:30 p.m. The fire was brought under control at 6:53 p.m.

The man's age and name have not been released and firefighters said the Shelby County Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine his cause of death.

Firefighters said they are continuing to investigate what led up to the fire. According to the department, the home didn't have a working smoke alarm.

The total damage is estimated to be $19,500.