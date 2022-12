The Sheriff's Office said the man was found dead around 6:45 p.m.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was killed in northeast Shelby County after a shooting Thursday evening, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting call at the 3900 block of Piermont Street in northeast Shelby County around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

A man was found dead on the scene, and one person has been detained.