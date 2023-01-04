Man found dead inside vehicle after fire in southwest Memphis

MPD officers responded to the scene of a reported fire in the 3500 block of Silas Rd. near Weaver and Fields about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was found dead inside a burning vehicle in southwest Memphis.

MPD officers responded to the scene of a reported fire in the 3500 block of Silas Rd. near Weaver and Fields about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. After Memphis fire fighters put out the fire, investigators said a 46-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle.

They have not released the man’s name or said how he died, and a cause for the fire has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.