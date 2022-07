Officers were called to the intersection of Mooney and Hawkins Streets in West Helena about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Helena-West Helena Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Mooney and Hawkins Streets in West Helena about 4:30 a.m. They found a car there with a man inside shot to death.

Investigators said they are following several leads but do not have information on suspects yet.