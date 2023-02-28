Man found shot in South Memphis, according to MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was found shot in South Memphis Tuesday afternoon.
MPD officers responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of South Ave. near Pillow St. about 2 p.m. They found one man shot and he was taking to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Investigators said while they responded to South Ave., they have not determined if that is where the actual shooting happened.
They have not released and information on suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.