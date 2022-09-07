Man found shot to death in midtown Memphis

Officers were called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Parkway South, near Cooper-Young and Liberty Park.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in South Memphis.

Officers were called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. in the 900 block of East Parkway South, near Cooper-Young and Liberty Park. They found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.