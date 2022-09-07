x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man found shot to death in midtown Memphis

Officers were called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Parkway South, near Cooper-Young and Liberty Park.
Credit: Björn Wylezich - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in South Memphis.

Officers were called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. in the 900 block of East Parkway South, near Cooper-Young and Liberty Park. They found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

RELATED: Missing Memphis mother found dead: What we know about Eliza Fletcher's murder

RELATED: One man killed in overnight shooting

RELATED: WATCH: Collierville Police releases chilling footage from inside Collierville Kroger during mass shooting

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Are kidnappings on the rise in the Memphis area?

Before You Leave, Check This Out