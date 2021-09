Officers responded to a shooting call about 4:40 a.m. at Hyacinth Drive and Hyacinth Cove. They found a man shot to death at the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for clues after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in a neighborhood not far from Hickory Ridge Mall.

Officers responded to a shooting call about 4:40 a.m. at Hyacinth Drive and Hyacinth Cove. They found a man shot to death at the scene.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.