Police are looking for a suspect who took off in a small, grey Mazda

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis Police officers are looking for the person who shot a man to death at a gas station in Frayser early Friday afternoon.

Officers found the victim dead inside a car in the 2800 block of Thomas around 2:15pm. They are looking for a suspect who took off in a small, grey Mazda.

If you have information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH. Your calls are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.