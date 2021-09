Officers were called to a shooting about 1:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of Myrna Lane, near S. Perkins.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said a man was found shot to death at the scene.

No one has been arrested. Police have not released the identity of the victim or information on the suspects.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.