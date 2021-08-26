Man & girlfriend indicted in death of innocent neighbor shot during a fight with another couple

20-year-old Cliff Swift was indicted for murder and more, and 19-year-old Marveona Roper was indicted for aggravated assault.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and his girlfriend have been indicted after prosecutors said a fight between two couple led to the murder of an innocent neighbor.

20-year-old Cliff Swift was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony. The Shelby County District Attorney General said Swift’s girlfriend, 19-year-old Marveona Roper, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators said it happened about 8:00 p.m. on February 7, 2021 at an apartment in the 600 block of Mississippi Blvd. They said Roper and another woman were in a fight, and Roper threatened the woman with a knife, and cut the woman’s cousin.

Investigators said Swift fired a shot at the other woman’s boyfriend, but struck her in the lower leg by mistake. They said Swift fired again at the boyfriend who ran out of the apartment and into a breezeway.

As police investigated the fight, they said officers noticed a bullet hole into a neighboring apartment. Inside they found 22-year-old DaJae Davis dead after being shot in the chest. Her 2-year-old daughter who was next to her was not injured.