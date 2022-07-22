Mississippi man Googles sentence for robbery days before carjacking someone in Memphis

29-year-old Xavier Young plead guilty to a 2019 carjacking charge that happened days after he searched several terms related to carjacking.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man pled guilty Thursday to stealing a Dodge Charger at gunpoint in 2019 after responding to the owner’s online ad offering it for sale, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office said.

Xavier Young, 29, from Benton, Mississippi, pled guilty to carjacking in Criminal Court and was sentenced more than seven years in jail.

He is being held in the Shelby County Jail on a similar case pending in Texas.

Young responded to a Craigslist ad placed by an Arkansas car dealer and arranged to meet with him on July 29, 2019, at the Southgate Shopping Center on South Third in Memphis. While taking test drive, however, Young pulled a gun, ordered the owner out of the car and drove off.

Young, who used a false name, was developed as a suspect and was arrested in February 2020 in Richland, Mississippi, while driving a Lexus that had been stolen at gunpoint from a seller five days earlier in Dallas. He is facing criminal charges in both locations.