Man arrested after hijacking MATA bus with passengers onboard, police says

According to court documents, 38-year-old Kenneth Mallory was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and drug possession.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who hijacked a MATA bus while passengers were on board and held a MATA bus driver hostage while forcing him to drive to unknown locations was arrested Monday, May 8.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Kenneth Mallory was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and possession of contained substance with intent to distribute/sell.

On Monday, May 8 at 10:41 a.m., MATA bus 4027 was held up by Mallory while the bus was traveling on Mallory Ave. near the intersection of Airways Blvd. and Brooks Rd while several passengers were onboard, the affidavit said.

Mallory, who was a passenger on the MATA bus, pulled out a black Taurus G2C 9-millimeter handgun and demanded that passengers get off the bus, the affidavit said.

He waved and pointed the handgun at passengers and the bus driver and also threatened to harm them, the affidavit said.

Passengers were able to exit the bus without being injured, the affidavit said.

After passengers exited the bus, Mallory threatened to kill the bus driver, forcing him to follow his instructions and take him where he wanted to go, the affidavit said.

The bus driver was able to activate the 911 emergency system on bus while taking driving orders from Mallory to an unknown location.

Officers arrived at South Front St. and Pontotoc Ave. at 10;55 a.m.

Mallory was still on the bus and bus driver at the time, and the bus driver was able to flee the bus, the affidavit said. It is unclear how and when the bus driver found the opportunity to make a safe exit from the MATA bus.

When officers approached the bus making verbal commands, Mallory threw his handgun while still making threats to kill the bus driver, officers and himself, the affidavit said.