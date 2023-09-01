Man hospitalized after north Memphis shooting

Memphis Police responded to a shooting call Sept. 1 a little before 2:30 a.m. at 640 Breedlove St., where they found a man seriously injured.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting occurred in north Memphis early Friday morning.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting call Sept. 1 a little before 2:30 a.m. at 640 Breedlove St., where they found a man seriously injured. He was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

MPD said the shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Faxon Avenue.

Three to four suspects were occupying a light blue compact SUV, according to MPD.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).