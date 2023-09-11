Man hospitalized after North Watkins shooting

Memphis Police responded to the shooting Monday shortly before 2 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man is in critical condition after a shooting occurred early Monday morning on North Watkins Street.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting Sept. 11 shortly before 2 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Watkins Street, where they found a man seriously injured. He was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

There is no suspect information as of yet.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).