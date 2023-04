The man was shot at the intersection of Chelsea Ave. and Pearce St. near the In & Out Deli and Grocery.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Memphis' New Chicago neighborhood.

Police say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on April 20. One man was found with gunshot wounds and sent to Regional One Health in critical condition, according to MPD.

No suspect information is available, according to MPD. If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 901-528-2274