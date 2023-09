Memphis Police responded to the stabbing Friday around 10:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Jackson Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing occurred Friday morning near Nutbush.

Memphis Police responded to the stabbing Sept. 22 around 10:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Jackson Avenue, where officers found a man seriously injured.

He was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

MPD said another man is in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.