Man in critical condition after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting occurred Friday morning in South Memphis.

Memphis Police responded to the Memphis Fire Station at 3215 South Third Street around 6:45 a.m. when a man arrived there in a personal vehicle after getting shot. He was then taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

MPD discovered that the shooting occurred in the 500 block of Moccasin Drive.

The suspect, a man wearing black clothing, ran away from the scene heading west, according to MPD.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).