Man in fight at Oak Court Mall tries to reenter with assault rifle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who tried to reenter the Oak Court Mall with an assault rifle Sunday after being involved in a fight inside.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the man got into an argument inside the mall just before 6pm. A man involved in the fight left the mall and then tried to come back inside with an assault rifle. Police described the man with the weapon as a black man with gold hair, with light blue jeans armed with an assault rifle.