Man indicted after alleged argument turned stabbing

The man told authorities he woke up to his girlfriend threatening him with a knife before he stabbed her. Her children were in the room, the district attorney said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Thursday 24-year-old Derriontay Perry was indicted by a grand jury on one count of second-degree murder, according to the Shelby County District Attorney.

Investigators said that Perry called police from the Travelodge hotel on East Brooks Road to report his girlfriend's death shortly before 4 a.m. in early June of last year.

Perry told authorities that, after an argument with girlfriend Kristie Orange, he woke up to find her holding a pillow over his face and threatening to stab him with a knife. It was then, according to Perry's account to authorities, that he turned the knife on Orange and stabbed her in the neck.

Orange's three young sons were in the room, but were not injured during the incident, according to the district attorney.

Perry allegedly called 911 a second time, from a nearby location on Millbranch Road, before surrendering at that location. Orange was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.