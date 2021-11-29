Man indicted in deadly Memphis driveway shooting

Witnesses inside the home said they heard two shots after the victim took out the trash. They identified the suspect as the man with a gun standing over his body.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 22-year-old man has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge for the death of a Raleigh-area man who was shot while taking out the trash.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office, the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on July 8 in the driveway of a home on Yellowood Cove near Covington Pike and Stage Road.

Witnesses inside the home said they heard they heard two shots outside after Ray C. Taylor, 24, had taken out the trash. They identified Metavious Bishop as the man with a gun standing over Taylor's body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bishop's girlfriend said he had called her earlier and said he would be coming by the house on Yellowood. She said she was inside the house when the shooting happened but identified Bishop's phone and his brand of cigars that were left on top of her car, which was by Taylor's body.

After getting consent to search her cell phone, a release said investigators saw an unopened Snapchat on which Bishop described a previous incident in which the victim removed his shirt and came after him and possibly some others.