Man indicted after deadly shooting regarding restaurant bill

After one customer went into the restaurant's kitchen area, another customer intervened and was later shot, according to the District Attorney of Shelby County.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — One man was indicted Thursday in a deadly shooting that took place last year at Margaritas restaurant in Millington, according to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office.

Thirty-year-old Juston McKnight is being held on a $1 million bond after a grand jury indicted him on a count of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Millington Police Department Public Press Release Chief Mark Dunbar FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November... Posted by Millington Tennessee Police Department on Saturday, November 13, 2021

McKnight began arguing with waiters about his bill at Margaritas on U.S. Highway 51 on Nov. 12, 2021, according to the Office of the District Attorney of Shelby County. After McKnight became louder and went into the restaurant's kitchen area, a separate customer intervened, according to the District Attorney.

The 55-year-old removed McKnight from the restaurant and then went out to relax on the patio with several members of his party, according to the District Attorney. Approximately 30 minutes later McKnight returned to the restaurant with a handgun and fired multiple shots at the victim, according to the District Attorney. He then allegedly fled on foot.