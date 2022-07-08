Man indicted after deadly shooting regarding restaurant bill

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — One man was indicted Thursday in a deadly shooting that took place last year at Margaritas restaurant in Millington, according to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office.
Thirty-year-old Juston McKnight is being held on a $1 million bond after a grand jury indicted him on a count of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
McKnight began arguing with waiters about his bill at Margaritas on U.S. Highway 51 on Nov. 12, 2021, according to the Office of the District Attorney of Shelby County. After McKnight became louder and went into the restaurant's kitchen area, a separate customer intervened, according to the District Attorney.
The 55-year-old removed McKnight from the restaurant and then went out to relax on the patio with several members of his party, according to the District Attorney. Approximately 30 minutes later McKnight returned to the restaurant with a handgun and fired multiple shots at the victim, according to the District Attorney. He then allegedly fled on foot.
The victim was pronounced dead by paramedics when they arrived on the scene, according to the District Attorney. McKnight allegedly told officers when he was arrested the following day, "If he had not pushed and hit me, I would not have killed him."