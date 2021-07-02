Man indicted for murder of co-worker who was found in bullet-riddled car in Hickory Hill

Courtney Malone was indicted on one count of first-degree murder in the death of Antonian Smith in November 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man has been indicted in the death of a co-worker last year who was found in his bullet-riddled car in the Hickory Hill area of southeast Memphis, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Defendant Courtney Malone was indicted on one count of first-degree murder. He is being held on $250,000 bond.

On Nov. 13, 2020, police were called to an accident scene on Kirby Parkway at Valley Park Drive where they found Antonian Smith, 44, inside his vehicle, dead from a gunshot wound to the head. There also were numerous bullet holes in the right side of his vehicle.

Investigators said the two men were co-workers at Trane where Malone and Smith had an argument before leaving work that night. They said Smith previously had complained that Malone had harassed him at work on several occasions.

According to an affidavit, surveillance cameras showed Malone leaving work 30 minutes early and following closely behind Smith. A witness said Smith called a short time later and said “the guy who works with me who drives a lime green Dodge Charger just shot up my truck.” The call then disconnected.

Parts of the incident were recorded by Real Time Crime Center cameras as the two vehicles travelled north on Kirby Parkway from East Raines Road. Muzzle flashes are seen coming from the driver’s side window of the Dodge as it travelled on the right side of Smith’s white SUV.

Malone was taken into custody and charged three days later.