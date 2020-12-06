x
Man indicted for shooting Memphis postal worker last year

The worker was shot when a man was breaking into the worker's personal car at a Memphis mail facility.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted and is in custody after investigators say he shot a postal worker several times while breaking into the worker’s personal car.

Bernard M. Jones is charged with assault of a federal employee while using a deadly weapon, convicted felon in possession of ammunition or firearm, use of a deadly weapon during a crime of violence, and attempted homicide of a federal employee. 

The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. September 4, 2019 in the employee parking lot at the Memphis Priority Mail Annex in the 3300 block of Jet Cove. Investigators say Jones shot the worker several times, then took off with a woman in a blue Nissan Sentra.

Jones was indicted Tuesday, and taken into custody Friday.

