Man indicted in home-invasion and murder of Rhodes College student

Rainess Holmes III was indicted on several charges related to the robbery and murder of Andrew Rainer in October 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted a Memphis man in the home-invasion that left a Rhodes College student dead last October.

The Shelby County District Attorney General said 36-year-old Rainess Holmes III was indicted on felony counts of premeditated first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, murder in the perpetration of a burglary, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated kidnapping, four counts of aggravated robbery, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Holmes is being held without bond.

Investigators said several suspects broke into the home in the 700 block of North McLean about 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2021, demanding electronics and other valuables from the five people inside.

Police said 22-year-old Andrew Rainer was shot in the chest while trying to protect a 20-year-old Rhodes student who was being threatened. He died at the scene. The woman was shot in the hand.

Investigators said they were able to track one student’s stolen iPad to the Summer Inn in the 3000 block of Summer Avenue, where they found Holmes. They said Holmes ran to a drainage ditch and escaped, but was then arrested two days later at a home in the Binghampton area.