Man indicted in Dixie Queen murder

Joshua Holmes started shooting inside the business after an argument over his order.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A customer at an ice cream store who sprayed the business with gunfire following an argument over his order has been indicted on first-degree murder charges for the death of an employee.

Joshua Holmes, 20 has also been indicted on two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

The incident occurred around midday on May 24 at the Dixie Queen at 1181 S. Bellevue Blvd. where Holmes got into an argument with an employee who took his order.

Investigators said Holmes went to his car as if to leave, but quickly returned to the order window with a rifle and fired several shots into the store. Employee Cautious Smith, 20, who was a cook, was struck and killed.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video.