Man indicted in DUI crash last year that killed 1 and injured 2 others, including a 5-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver who had a previous DUI conviction has now been indicted in a deadly DUI crash that killed one and injured two others, including a 5-year-old boy.

A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted 46-year-old Earnest Brown Jr for vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, DUI, and reckless driving.

Investigators said Brown was speeding on West Brooks Road about 8:00 p.m. on August 15, 2020, when he ran a stop sign and crashed into another car.

The driver of the other car, 24-year-old Kanisha Dandridge, died at the scene. A 30-year-old in the front seat was critically injured, and a 5-year-old boy in the back seat was treated and released from the hospital.

Investigators said officers found a crumpled beer can in the floorboard of Brown’s vehicle. He was treated at the hospital and released to police.