Man indicted in fatal shooting at Memphis nightclub

The murder happened at Truth Club on Winchester in January.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who allegedly opened fire while waiting in a crowded line to enter a rap concert earlier this year has been indicted on first-degree murder and other charges.

20-year-old Courtez Gray has also been indicted on felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

The shooting happened on January 19 in the 6700 block of Winchester Road where rap artists were waiting to go in the back door of Truth Club to perform.

Witnesses told investigators, Gray was in the line to go inside, but got angry security guards because he thought the security checks were taking too long, and started shooting, hitting 19-year-old Mauriceo Dandridge in the neck and killing him.